RealTract 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $451.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded up 81.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $339,716.14 and $451.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RealTract has traded 80.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RealTract alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract is a token. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.