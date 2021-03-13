Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.