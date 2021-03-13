Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.36 or 0.99892339 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00031704 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00080522 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.