Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 777,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,616,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,066,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,632 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 21.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

