Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.75. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $6,444,641. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.