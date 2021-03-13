Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43,256 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.06. 20,402,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,185,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $135.65 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

