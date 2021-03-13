Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 9,181 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $115.82. 2,117,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,754. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

