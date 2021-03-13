Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 591,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,930,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,628,086. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.50. The company has a market capitalization of $476.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.