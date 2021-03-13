Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Trading Up 7% Following Earnings Beat

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s stock price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 4,751,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 2,160,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

