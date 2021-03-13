Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 137,000 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Carter’s worth $22,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $88.24 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Carter’s’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

