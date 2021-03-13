Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 253,200 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 452.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of CarMax worth $29,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $132.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

