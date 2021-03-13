Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $27,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,949,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $24,544,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Signature Bank by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 263,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,811,000 after buying an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.71.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $237.05 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

