Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SpartanNash by 286.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

