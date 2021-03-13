Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.96% of The RMR Group worth $23,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 277.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

RMR opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.43.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

