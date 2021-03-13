Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $259,000.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE AJRD opened at $47.00 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

