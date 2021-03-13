Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 472,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 39.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $59.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

