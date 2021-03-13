Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allegion by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 92,706 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Allegion by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.89. Allegion plc has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $121.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.