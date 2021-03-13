Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 656,400 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $28,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Shares of PLD opened at $99.56 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

