Renasant Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $78.94. 292,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,622. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

