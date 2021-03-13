Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 18,331 Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.06. 341,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,319. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $46.09.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,574. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Foy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $314,325.00. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

