Renasant Bank Buys Shares of 1,035 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 130,231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,524 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

ADBE traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $444.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.66. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $213.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

