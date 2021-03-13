Renasant Bank Buys Shares of 3,471 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.34 on Friday, hitting $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,455,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,880. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $169.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

