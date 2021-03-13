Renasant Bank Makes New $463,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,207,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $472.85. The company had a trading volume of 376,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,175. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $516.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.