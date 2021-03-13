Renasant Bank Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $50.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,050.00. 1,690,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,019.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,747.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

