Renasant Bank Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. The Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.16. 13,249,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $357.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

