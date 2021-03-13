renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 23.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $59,855.97 or 0.99959410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $766.26 million and $21.57 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.23 or 0.00462967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00062803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00069552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00079509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.36 or 0.00534993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC’s total supply is 12,802 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

