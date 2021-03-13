Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $37,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,230,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,774,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $82.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.