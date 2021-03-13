Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $491.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $330,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

