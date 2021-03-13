Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

PROF has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

PROF opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

