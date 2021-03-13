Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after buying an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 939,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after acquiring an additional 678,402 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

