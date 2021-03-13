Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the February 11th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 301,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $691,174.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,765,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,226.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2,709,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $6,827,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,401,323 shares of company stock worth $8,404,415 over the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,000 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in Research Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 344,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -76.33 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.