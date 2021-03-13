Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,426 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of East West Bancorp worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 284,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

EWBC opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,438 shares of company stock worth $664,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

