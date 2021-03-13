Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,568 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $15,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

