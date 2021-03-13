Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,207 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,947 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in VMware were worth $16,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 435 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total transaction of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $148.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.65.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.