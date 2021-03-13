Rhumbline Advisers Buys 208,204 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 105.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,204 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.