Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,936 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 144,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of American Airlines Group worth $15,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,318 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $23.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

