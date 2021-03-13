Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.58 Million Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Post worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

POST opened at $101.96 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,397.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.28.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

