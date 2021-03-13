Rhumbline Advisers Has $18.60 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quidel were worth $18,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Quidel by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quidel by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.95. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.67.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.