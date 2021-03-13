Rhumbline Advisers Has $19 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after acquiring an additional 117,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,077,000 after acquiring an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,012 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

