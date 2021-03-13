Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,873 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Datadog worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $3,521,166.83. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $317,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,427 shares in the company, valued at $552,034.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock valued at $197,031,699 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

