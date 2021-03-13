Rhumbline Advisers Sells 449 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Power Integrations were worth $17,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,287,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,506,000 after buying an additional 4,656,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,690,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,102,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 634,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

