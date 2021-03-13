Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $81,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $278,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

RYTM opened at $26.73 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

