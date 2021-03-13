RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,396,300 shares, an increase of 256.2% from the February 11th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of RIV Capital from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

RIV Capital stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 359,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,489. RIV Capital has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

