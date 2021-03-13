RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $11.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

