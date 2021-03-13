RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,428 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Ellington Financial worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 496.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE EFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,027. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

