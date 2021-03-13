RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,681 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $41.49 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

