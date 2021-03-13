RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,855,750 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.31.

Bill.com stock opened at $144.76 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

