RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 107.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $202,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $344.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.02. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.