RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,868 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 429,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 474.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,074 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 249,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

