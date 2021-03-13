RMB Capital Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,652 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of BOE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,477. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

